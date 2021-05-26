Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Lukoil Swung to 1Q Net Profit

morningstar.com
 18 days ago

Lukoil PJSC said Wednesday that it swung to a first-quarter net profit as sales rose thanks to higher hydrocarbon prices and it recognized no impairment losses. The Russian energy company said net profit for the first three months of the year was 157.43 billion Russian rubles ($2.14 billion) compared with a loss of RUB45.96 billion for the same period last year. The company said its year-earlier performance was hurt by asset write-downs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

www.morningstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Company#Hydrocarbon#Coronavirus Pandemic#Oil Revenue#Crude Oil Prices#Asset Prices#Energy Prices#Production Company#Lukoil Swung#1q Net Profit#Lukoil Pjsc#Russian#Dow Jones Newswires#07 37 Et#Asset Write Downs#Rose#Volatility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
Financial Reportsraleighnews.net

DLF posts Q4 net profit at Rs 481 crore

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Real estate major DLF Group has posted 42 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 481 crore for the January to March quarter. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,907 crore, reflecting a 2 per cent increase, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 31 per cent at Rs 648 crore.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. A number of brokerages recently weighed in on...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Buy Petronet LNG After Result: Brokerages

Investing.com -- Petronet LNG Ltd (NS: PLNG ) reported its results for the fourth quarter of FY21 ended March 31, 2021. Revenue declined 11.6% from the corresponding quarter last fiscal to Rs 7,575 crore while profit after tax was up 73.6% to Rs 623.4 crore. Brokerages said that profit was...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.
Stocksinvesting.com

Brokerages are Raising Targets on Max Financial

Investing.com -- Max Financial Services Ltd (NS: MAXI ) reported total income of Rs 9,760.31 crore for the March 2021 quarter, up 128.81% from Rs 4,265.64 crore it had reported in the March 2020 quarter. It reported a net profit of Rs 70.03 crore in the March 2021 quarter. “A...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Inditex Swings to 1Q Profit as Online Sales Continue Surge

Industria de Diseno Textil SA swung to a net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year as sales returned to growth, despite continued store closures, the Spanish fashion giant said Wednesday. Inditex booked net income of 423 million euros ($514.9 million) in the three months to April 30,...
Financial Reportsapanews.net

Nestle Cote d’Ivoire posts a net profit of over CFA 20bn

Nestle Cote d’Ivoire, a subsidiary of the Swiss food group Nestlé, has made a net profit of more than 20 billion CFA francs, the company said Wednesday in a statement reporting on the ordinary general meeting of Nestlé Côte d'Ivoire in the presence of the Board of Directors and shareholders on June 4.
Financial Reportsthevibes.com

Top Glove sees staggering RM2.04 bil net profit for Q3

KUALA LUMPUR – Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s net profit surged to RM2.04 billion for the third quarter (Q3) ended May 31, 2021, up from RM347.90 million in the same period last year. In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said its revenue soared to RM4.16 billion from RM1.69...
Financial ReportsTaipei Times

Evergreen’s net profit jumps on rising freight rates

Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the nation’s largest container shipping firm in terms of fleet size, on Tuesday reported a net profit of NT$17.16 billion (US$618 million) for last month, 14 times more than a year earlier due to rising freight rates. The firm’s earnings per share were NT$2.91 last month,...
Financial Reportsthewealthrace.com

During the fiscal Q1 it obtained a net profit of €421 million

If we speak about Textile Design Industries or Inditex it’s potential that many buyers might not have heard of those firms, but when we speak about manufacturers similar to Zara, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Bershka or Oysho, these similar buyers might realise that we’re speaking about one of many world’s largest textile teams, that in simply 35 years has obtained recognition and presence worldwide.
Small Businessfundbox.com

What is a Good Profit Margin?

Many entrepreneurs go into business because they’re passionate about their craft and they love helping customers. Still, at the end of the day, all small business owners are focused on the same thing: making money. While every industry is different and no two companies within any sector are the same,...
Retailtipranks.com

PaySafe Poised for Profit

In general, companies which are involved in digital payments and e-commerce are well positioned to benefit from growing consumer trends, and PaySafe Limited (PSFE) is no exception. The multinational also operates an iGaming payment system, which integrates digital wallets, cards, and cash for consumers to easily access funds for online gambling and other purchases. (See PSFE stock analysis on TipRanks)
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.66

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 263875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22. Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Tatneft 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose

Tatneft PJSC said Friday that net profit and revenue for the first quarter of 2021 rose from the previous quarter. The Russian oil-and-gas company reported a quarterly net profit of 43.59 billion Russian rubles ($595.2 million), compared with RUB24.89 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue rose to RUB257.83...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

International oil majors must solve riddle of net-zero and net profits

International oil companies forced to reassess long-term strategies. Potential unintended consequences from legal and investor threats. The world's largest oil and natural gas companies face an existential crisis. As pressure from climate and investor activism escalates, legal challenges arise and investment patterns transform, they must square the circle of profits and emissions pledges. The shift from rebranding their identities to reassessing their business models is fraught with challenges for the oil and energy outlook.
StocksMoney Morning

How to Trade Profitably in This Market

The thing is, there's no one right way to trade all the time. I'm not saying you can't make a lot of money in any kind of market – because you sure can – but you've got to know which way the wind is blowing, and make the right trade for market conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Lands’ End Swings Into Profitability

Lands’ End, exceeding its expectations and driven in particular by strong e-commerce, swung into profitability in its first fiscal quarter ended April 30. The all-American, classic-styled fashion brand reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 a diluted share, compared to a net loss of $20.6 million, or $0.64 a diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and a net loss of $6.8 million, or $0.21 a diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Financial Reportsmmorpg.com

Cyberpunk 2077's CD Projekt SA Net Profits Below Analysts' Expectations

In recent reporting, Cyberpunk 2077’s CD Projekt SA reported their profit was below half of what it was from Q1 2020. Read on for more. As reported in their financial summary (via Reuters), Net Profit was down 64.7% year on year from Q1 2020 which resulted in 32.5 million zlotys. This was below 80 million zlotys predicted by analysts. That wasn’t the only financial hit, however. Revenue was also down 2% to 197.6 million zlotys. If you’re trying to convert in your head, don’t worry. Using the power of Google, 1 USD is roughly equivalent to 3.66 Polish zlotys. Therefore, Net Profit was $8.87 million and Revenue was $53.9 million.