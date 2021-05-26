Cancel
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

By Nick Shook
NFL
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers duke it out on a grand football stage in January. Come July, they'll face off on the links. Brady and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson will battle Rodgers and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in the latest edition of The Match on July 6. The showdown, which was announced Wednesday, will be the fourth edition of the lauded match play event that most recently saw Mickelson pair with NBA hall of famer Charles Barkley to defeat soon-to-be-enshrined Pro Football Hall of Fame Peyton Manning and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

