Champions League Final: Christian Pulisic 'Could Be The Difference' For Chelsea Against Manchester City Says Micah Richards

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CBS Philly)- The biggest game in European football is now just days away with Chelsea and Manchester City set to meet for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29. The two English clubs are plenty familiar with each other having met three times already this season with Chelsea getting the better of City twice, once in the FA Cup semifinal and once in league play earlier this month. Manchester City are fresh off clinching their first Premier League title however and enter Saturday as favorites to win their first Champions League title.

