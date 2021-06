The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the best known, and loved American sports cars of all time, so it came as quite a shock when Chevrolet announced back in May that production of the vehicle had stopped due to the ongoing global chip shortage. The shortage has affected numerous American manufacturers. The good news is that production of the 2021 car has resumed at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan. This comes after the company announced that production of the updated 2022 model would be shifted from June 14 to September 20, most likely due to the same chip shortage.