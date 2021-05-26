Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Long Island Woman Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ for Fatal Hit-and-Run of NYPD Officer

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptPXj_0aC7b08V00
Police salute the coffin of Officer Anastasios Tsakos during his funeral procession earlier this month (Photo: Twitter via @NYPDnews)

A Long Island woman has pleaded not guilty for allegedly driving drunk and killing an NYPD Highway officer on the Long Island Expressway last month.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Tuesday faced with a slew of charges for allegedly striking Officer Anastasios Tsakos dead with her vehicle while drunk and on drugs in the early hours of April 27.

Beauvais was charged with three counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving for plowing her 2013 Volkswagen Passat into Tsakos, sending him airborne into a nearby patch of grass, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

She was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing from police after she continued driving. Beauvais was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .15 – nearly twice the legal limit, according to the charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bpYK_0aC7b08V00
Officer Anastasios Tsakos (Source: NYPD)

Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the department, was hit by Beauvais at around 2 a.m. while he was diverting traffic on the highway following a prior crash. She hit him with so much force that he was thrown nearly 40 feet in the air, severing one of his legs, according to published reports.

Officer Tsakos was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Beauvais, of Hempstead, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

She appeared handcuffed in court wearing a khaki jumpsuit and stayed silent for the hearing.

Her attorney entered a not-guilty plea. Beauvais had previously apologized for her actions, telling reporters last month “I’m sorry that I hit him and that he’s dead.”

No bail was set.

“This is a heartbreaking case that has left the police officer’s parents, his widow and their two young children and our entire community mourning his loss,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Tuesday. Tsakos leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

The 32-year-old was also charged with driving without a license and failure to take due care when approaching an emergency vehicle.

Beauvais, after hitting Tsakos, continued driving before taking the Horace Harding Expressway ramp. She jumped the curb and mounted the sidewalk, where police surrounded her vehicle.

She then attempted to flee and put her car in reverse, ramming the police vehicle behind her before coming to a complete stop. Officers then arrested her and took her to the 112th Precinct house in Forest Hills.

Beauvais was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month and was ordered back to court in July.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
153
Followers
141
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guilty Plea#Police Precinct#Fatal Crash#No Charges In Crash#Negligent Homicide#Manslaughter#Nypd Highway#Queens Supreme Court#Vehicle#Driving#Prison#Traffic#Drugs#Officer Tsakos#July#Published Reports#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

24-Year-Old Queens Man Arrested for Punching 75-Year-Old Woman in the Face in Unprovoked Attack

A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday for punching a 75-year-old Asian woman in the face near LeFrak City in Corona last month. Christian Batista, who lives in Corona, allegedly punched the senior as he passed her on the sidewalk near 97th Place and 57th Avenue on May 26, police said. The attack—which happened in broad daylight—was completely unprovoked, video footage released by the police shows.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Astoria Man Fatally Shot in Southeast Queens Monday

A Ravenswood man was killed in broad daylight in South Jamaica Monday afternoon. Police said Darius Guillebeaux, 47, was fatally shot at around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard. Emergency medical responders transported him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Guillebeaux had been...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Three Men Wrongly Convicted of Double Murder Won’t Face New Trial: DA

Three men who spent nearly a quarter century behind bars after being wrongfully convicted for a 1996 double murder can now move on with their lives. George Bell, Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt, who were released in March when their sentences were vacated due to prosecutorial misconduct, were notified by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz Thursday that she would no retry them.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Livery Cab Driver Charged for 1996 Rape of Queens Woman: DA

A Manhattan livery car driver was charged in a decades-old cold case for allegedly raping a Queens woman who was a passenger in his car, prosecutors announced Thursday. Danny Stewart, now 58, was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned in Queens Supreme Court after DNA evidence tied him to the rape that took place nearly 25 years ago.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Queens Woman Fatally Struck by E-Bike at Astoria Intersection

A 54-year-old real estate agent named Kelly Killian was struck and killed by an e-bike in Astoria Friday night – around the corner from where she lived. Police said they received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., and when emergency responders arrived at 31st Street and 21st Avenue, they found the injured woman lying in the road.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Man Punches 65-Year-Old Woman in Random Assault in Astoria: NYPD

Police said they are looking for a man who punched a 65-year-old woman in Astoria last week in an apparent random assault. The woman was near the corner of 32nd Street and 30th Avenue on the evening of Friday, May 21 when she was attacked. The man allegedly approached her at around 9:40 p.m. and punched her in the chest, police said.