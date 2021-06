(MIAMI) Soon, it will be easier than ever to travel the Sunshine State as Brightline's high-speed rail expansion reaches the halfway mark between Miami and Orlando. Brightline, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and hasn't run any trains since March, hasn't slowed down its aggressive expansion. Despite coronavirus shutdowns, the company announced the plans to complete therail expansion by 2022 are still on schedule. That means that by 2023, South Floridians who want to take a trip to Disney have the option of taking a high-speed train, instead of driving.