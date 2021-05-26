Cancel
Celebrities

Thomas Rhett Makes a Virtual Stop on ‘The Voice’ Finale for ‘Country Again’ [WATCH]

By Carena Liptak
KDHL AM 920
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Rhett made a special stop on The Voice on Tuesday night (May 25), appearing remotely to perform his current single, "Country Again." "Country Again" is the title track of his latest release, Country Again: Side A, which came out in late April and is the first installment of a double album. It's one of the most traditional singles Rhett has released in years, a trend that is audible throughout his newest album, which was a product of quarantine and the need to slow down and return to his roots amid the pandemic.

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Blake Shelton
Thomas Rhett
Kelsea Ballerini
