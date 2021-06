[Ed note: the following remarks were delivered by Tracy Davies during the Concord-Carlisle High School graduation ceremony on June 5.]. Members of the School Committee and Administration, my fellow CC faculty and staff, parents, grandparents, friends and bored younger siblings of the graduates and of course, the maskless 2021 graduating class of Concord Carlisle High School. I almost forgot what you guys looked like, but wow, it is so, so great to actually see your smiling faces this morning. A special shout out to my senior advisory! We’ll always have that freshman bakeoff! And several of my colleagues and retired colleagues have children and grandchildren in your graduating class, so special congratulations and love to them and to their families.