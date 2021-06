The Palisades School District is partnering with AMI, the company that has vaccinated over 120K people in Bucks County so far, to offer a vaccination clinic (Pfizer vaccine) at two of our schools on Wednesday, May19th (shot #1) and Tuesday, June 8th (shot #2). The clinics will be held at Palisades Middle School and Palisades High School on those dates. The vaccines are being offered at no charge to: