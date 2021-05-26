Cancel
Amazon to acquire MGM Studios for $8.45B

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAmazon will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, absorbing the film home of James Bond, "Lord of the Rings" and other successful franchises. Axios reports that the deal will give Amazon more content to own and licenses to network and license it. It's the latest push by Amazon to bolster...

