Art is economically viable in that it enhances a cities identity and diversifies its cultural attractions. Basically, people go places in order to see things, and if there is nothing to see they aren’t going to want to go. According to a UK study done by Schofields 40% of those under 33 are selecting their next trip based on “instragrammablity.” If instagram is what inspires a travelers next destination then cities need to consider what will make them more attractive on social media. The more public art there is in a community, the more marketable a city becomes to travelers.