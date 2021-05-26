Cancel
1947’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Is Now on Criterion and Remains Painfully Relevant for Our Age of Grifters

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are living in a golden age for grifters. Social media is already well-suited to displaying an image of ourselves that isn’t completely true and using it to capture the attention of others for our own ends. The line between confidence tricks and entertainment is particularly easy to blur, and when everything is deemed entertainment, it’s no problem for a con artist to pick your pocket while telling you what you want to hear. And in a perverse twist, the most successful con artists go back into being fodder for entertainment, as you can see with the new HBO series Generation Hustle or the recent WeWork documentary. Grifting is a thriving industry, and that makes the arrival of 1947’s Nightmare Alley on Criterion all the more potent.

collider.com
