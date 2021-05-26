Virtual vet visits growing in popularity

Back in the 80s, before the Land Bank acquired the Duarte’s Pond property and removed the buildings there, I lived on the edge of the pond in a freestanding converted garage. Nestled into the side of a low hill, the two-room house was fit for a hobbit. Ceilings I could touch without stretching. A built-in elevated bed that pressed up against a small, screenless window that opened directly onto the hill, which I left propped open most nights. One morning I awoke to find a tiny frog in the water glass on the far side of the bed. He must have come in through the window and hopped across my sleeping body to the night stand. Ah, wildlife. Muscovy ducks wandered into my kitchen uninvited. Adolescent Canada geese, like gangly dinosaurs, lurched around the yard. Turtles and dragonflies. Birds and bats and fireflies. Magical.