Virtual vet visits growing in popularity

All dogs have endocannabinoid systems, but like humans, some pups just don’t seem to be affected by CBD, regardless of the correct dosage. The reasons behind this are unclear, reflecting the fact that research on cannabis and its effects on the body is still very much in its infancy. CBD also won’t work in the same way for every dog. Some owners claim that to have seen CBD take effect in as little as twenty minutes after a dog’s first dose. More likely, however, is that benefits become visible after around a week of steady consistent treatment with CBD.