Margaret Smidl

Margaret Ann (Crowson) Bickers was born on March 12, 1950, the first-born twin to Ruby (Rogers) and Crandler Crowson in Louisville, MS. Her mother made sure she and her siblings, Tommy Joe, Crandler (JR), Mary and Carey were taught the importance of faith, family and music, as they traveled around the US as a result of her father’s Army career. The kids grew up singing, their mother teaching them at a young age to harmonize together, a gift that Margaret used continuously through life. She and Mary would enjoy a singing career that would span more than sixty-five years, including singing on their brother and uncle’s weekly TV program that ran across the South when they were kids, and continuing through many years of singing for weddings, funerals and entertainment. They considered it a privilege to fulfill countless requests for them to “sing people to Jesus,” as an act of comfort while they took their last breaths on Earth.