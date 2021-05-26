Margaret Smidl
Margaret B. Smidl, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Park Manor Rehabilitation Center on May 12, 2021. Margaret Was born in Berwyn, Illinois on May 12, 1923. She lived a life full of family and friends, especially those in her bridge group. She, along with her husband John, is survived by their four adopted children, John, Teresa, David, and Mary; and many grandchildren. Adopting children is an act of kindness that can never be understated. She was a special woman.www.apg-wi.com