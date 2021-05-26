Cancel
ZDHC backing for Stahl performance coatings

By Simon Glover
ecotextile.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAALWIJK – Dutch process chemicals and coatings firm Stahl has been awarded ZDHC Level 3 for a range of performance coatings from its synthetic and coatings portfolio. The award, given by chemical management testing company Chem-MAP, is the highest level of ZDHC compliance, requiring MRSL conformance for formulations and raw materials, and a chemical management audit.

