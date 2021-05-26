ZDHC backing for Stahl performance coatings

Evonik Industries AG (Essen, Germany) is part of the ReProSolar project, which aims at developing a highly efficient and special process for the recycling of end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) modules. Under the project management of Veolia Germany and together with partner companies from the public and private sector operating along the PV module recycling chain, all PV module components are completely separated for the first time. As a result, pure silicon, silver and glass, among other components, can be made available to the manufacturing industry again. The EU supports the project with a total of 4.8 million euros through EIT Raw Materials.