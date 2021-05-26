The New Great Space Observatories
Chief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will soon issue the Astro2020 Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey. It will rank four major proposals for exciting, expensive new space-based telescopes. Astrophysicist Grant Tremblay joins us to explain why all four competing instruments have been grouped as The New Great Observatories, hoping to repeat the marvelous success of a quartet of previous telescopes: Hubble, Spitzer, Chandra and Compton. Then we’ll join Bruce Betts on board the International Space Station for a space trivia contest about one of its commanders.www.planetary.org