The Newtown Historic Association is hosting their annual Garden Walk on Saturday, June 19th. We will meet in the rear garden of the NHA headquarters Half Moon Inn, Court and Centre. Registration starts at 8:30am. The walk will commence at 9:00 am and wend through the lovely streets of Newtown Borough and into parts of the Township. There are 15 garden stops and the walk will cover about three miles. We expect the walk to last about 2-3 hours.