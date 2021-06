Just in case you have not noticed, it has been really hot. I was planting my sweet corn Saturday and driving home about 5:30 my car said the outside temperature was 100 degrees! I had stopped to pick up a rock in the afternoon about the size of a football. It was so hot I almost had to put on a pair of gloves to pick it up! That made me think what will that mean for my sweet corn as it emerges from the soil in a few days when it is this hot? How will it affect my soybeans that are a couple inches tall or the corn over a foot tall?