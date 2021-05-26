A new documentary explores the Beatles’ enduring relationship with India

The Beatles and India combines archive footage and eye-witness accounts to shed light on a unique cultural crossover. You don’t have to be a Beatles superfan to know that they had a special relationship with India. Yet while John, Paul, George and Ringo took an active interest in the country’s culture and classical music, notably allowing it to seep into their songwriting on ‘The White Album’ and ‘Abbey Road’ – the former having been largely written during an extended stay in the subcontinent – their impact on the Indian public is less well-documented.