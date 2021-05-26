Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A new documentary explores the Beatles’ enduring relationship with India

By @AWLies
lwlies.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles and India combines archive footage and eye-witness accounts to shed light on a unique cultural crossover. You don’t have to be a Beatles superfan to know that they had a special relationship with India. Yet while John, Paul, George and Ringo took an active interest in the country’s culture and classical music, notably allowing it to seep into their songwriting on ‘The White Album’ and ‘Abbey Road’ – the former having been largely written during an extended stay in the subcontinent – their impact on the Indian public is less well-documented.

lwlies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Ringo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#The Beatles#Classical Music#Documentary#World Music#Pandit#Maharishi#Transcendental Meditation#The Beach Boys#Bfi Southbank#Indian Cinema#Rare Archival Footage#Indian Popular Culture#Cultural#Creative Inspiration#Beatlemania#Festival#Clips#Abbey Road#Rishikesh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
Q107.5

Beatles Movie Explores ‘Paradox’ of Their Success in India

The director of a new documentary about the Beatles in India said there was a “paradox” about the band’s success in that country. Ajoy Bose – an author whose movie The Beatles and India premiered in the U.K. this past weekend before it gets a wider release later in the year – argued that the Fab Four’s influence on the continent went much further than their celebrated visit to learn from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi at Rishikesh in 1968.
Worldc21media.net

Abacus Media picks up Beatles India doc

Amcomri-owned UK-based distributor Abacus Media Rights (AMR) has added a feature documentary about The Beatles’ visit to a Himalayan ashram to its slate. The Beatles & India (1×96’) is produced by UK prodco Renoir Pictures, with founder Reynold D’Silva executive producing. Renoir has also produced Beatles documentary It Was Fifty Years Ago Today, which marks the 50th anniversary of the album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
WorldThe Guardian

The Beatles in India: ‘With their long hair and jokes, they blew our minds!’

In 1968, Paul Saltzman was a lost soul. The son of a Canadian TV weatherman, he was working as a sound engineer for the National Film Board of Canada in India when he received a “Dear John” letter from the woman he thought was going to be his wife. “I was devastated,” he says. “Then someone on the crew said: ‘Have you tried meditation for the heartbreak?’”
MoviesComicBook

1982: Crowdfunded Documentary to Explore "Greatest Geek Year Ever"

1982 was a huge year for all things geek, especially at the movies. The year gave audiences some huge, enduring films like E.T. - The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, The Dark Crystal, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, First Blood, Rocky III, Tootsie, The Road Warrior and so many, many more. Now, a new crowdfunding campaign aims to celebrate the 40th anniversary of those films and more with the documentary 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough groups to screen documentary exploring racism

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Public Library, Westborough Connects and the Westborough Public Schools will be hosting the movie “I’m Not Racist…Am I?” on Monday, June 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This film is a feature documentary following a diverse group of teens through a year-long exploration to get at...
Montclair, NJnjarts.net

New documentary asks ‘Who the F… Is Roger Rossmeisl’

As much as I admire Les Paul, it bothers me when he is described as “the inventor of the electric guitar.” The truth is that many different people, including Paul, played a part in developing the electric guitar, and pushing the technology forward, over the course of decades. The new...
Worldleighjournal.co.uk

New Diana documentary to mark her 60th birthday

A new documentary about Diana, Princess Of Wales will aim to tell “the definitive story of the most famous woman in the world” to mark what would have been her 60th birthday. The one-off ITV film, entitled Diana, will use never-heard-before testimony and rarely seen archive footage, as well as...
Travelq107.com

'Roadrunner' trailer: Anthony Bourdain documentary explores his life, times and travel

It’s been almost three years to the day since the world lost iconic chef, writer and provocateur Anthony Bourdain. Now, director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) is releasing a documentary about Bourdain, titled Roadrunner, and the movie is described as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.”
Technologystartupnchill.com

Exploring the opportunities of India’s digital landscape

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, digitisation has emerged as a leading agent of growth and development across the world. To explore the effects of digitisation on the business landscape, TVS Capital Funds hosted its Annual Client Partner Conference centred around the theme of a ‘Digitised India’ on May 21, 2021. The conference featured multiple industry experts, family office investors along with…
WorldJewish Ledger

Former Nazis give their ‘Final Account’ in new documentary

(JTA) – There is a remarkable scene toward the end of the new documentary “Final Account,” a collection of eyewitness testimonies of the Nazi regime from elderly Germans and Austrians who remember it (and, to various degrees, were part of it). In the sequence, a former Waffen-SS officer sits down...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Lilibet Is Already at the Center of a Controversy With Harry & the Palace

As soon as news broke she was born, royal watchers on both side of the pond started to debate whether Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to name their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was an olive branch to the Royal Family or a thoughtless gesture, given that Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname used only by her recently deceased husband, Prince Philip. But now, a new controversy involving the name of the littlest royal, who was born on June 4, has emerged and quickly escalated.
Astronomyava360.com

A new documentary highlights the visionary behind space settlement

A new movie brings to life the legacy of a physicist who has played an influential—but largely unheralded—role in shaping the vision of space settlement. The documentary The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O’Neill takes its name from the 1977 book The High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space authored by Princeton University physicist Gerard K. O’Neill. The movie will be released on April 17, and it’s an excellent film for those seeking to better understand the future humans could have in outer space.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Sky Documentaries marks 1st anniversary with new Originals

Sky has announced five new Sky Original documentaries that builds on a successful first year for Sky Documentaries The channel has aired critically acclaimed Originals such as TINA, Bruno v Tyson and Exterminate All the Brutes in its first 12 months, as well as acquired documentaries including Framing Britney Spears and McMillion$ which attracted strong audience numbers.