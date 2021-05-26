Cancel
Park Falls, WI

Robert Mongan

APG of Wisconsin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Patrick Mongan age 87, of Springstead, died on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Park Falls. He was born on June 22, 1933 in Milwaukee, the son of George and Theophilia (Thiel) Mongan. Robert was a graduate of St. Francis Minor Seminary High School in Milwaukee. After his schooling he served his country in the United States Army. On September 21, 1957 he married Grace Agrupine Kotlarek. The couple purchased their home in Springstead in 1992 and moved there permanently in 1997. Robert was the Building Engineer for the Burlington School System, a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and was an active member of St. Anthony’s Parish in Park Falls where he was a member of the choir. He enjoyed landscaping, home improvement projects, hiking, singing in the choir, and spending time with his family and friends.

