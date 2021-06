Audio is crucial to video. But it’s not always easy to get right. Here’s what I’ve learned. I wanted to write about a few things I’ve learned over the years while working with audio. My background is in digital audio, from the early days when it was a novelty and only just becoming an accessible professional tool. In fact, I learned about digital audio first, because of my job, and only later learned about analogue audio techniques. Probably the wrong way round but at least it’s a different perspective.