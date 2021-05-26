Cancel
MARYLAND STATE ARTS COUNCIL RECEIVES GRANT TO SUPPORT HIGH-QUALITY ARTS LEARNING FOR OLDER ADULTS

 18 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD (May 26, 2021) - Aroha Philanthropies and the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) announced recently that the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) is one of 36 arts agencies receiving a grant through its Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging initiative. The grants are meant to expand opportunities for creative aging across the nation, facilitating lifelong learning, joy, social engagement, and improved wellbeing for older adults. MSAC’s grant will support a Creative Aging Arts Provider and Venue Training project, which includes collaboration with the Fine Arts Office of the Maryland Department of Education (MSDE) to expand existing professional learning as part of MSDE’s Maryland Micro-Credentials for Creative Classrooms (#mcreds) Creative Aging Provider training. It will also support two biannual networking events for #mcreds alums and community partners as well as an annual convening at the Maryland Arts Summit.

