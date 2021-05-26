PUBG is Introducing Two New Maps and Remastering Miramar
In addition to the usual updates, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is planning on adding two new battle royale maps, with a rework of the Miramar desert map. PUBG Season 12 has begun with an all-new 12.1 patch notes, include new updates on visual and design improvements. Miramar map was first launched in December 2017 with PUBG 1.0, four years later developers have improved the visuals of the desert map. The map's key focus is lighting and reduction on object clutter and proper cover placements from gunfights.www.dbltap.com