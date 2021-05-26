Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Planning Board Recap: Water Works gets approval to launch voyage

By Brian Crandall
Posted by 
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ITHACA, N.Y.—Compared to last month, May’s City of Ithaca Planning and Development Board meeting was shorter but still gave results, with one project receiving coveted final site plan approval, and a few others, big and small, moving further along in the process. This won’t be one of the longer writeups, but the Ithaca Voice appreciates your company for this read-through regardless. Those who want to view the 241-page agenda in all its glory can find an electronic copy here.

ithacavoice.com
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Seneca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Building Permit#Affordable Housing#Water Quality#Year In Review#Project Development#Urban Design#Land Development#Business Plan#The Planning Board#Chili#Elmira Savings Bank#Verizon Wireless#Barnes Noble#Special Permits#Ilpc#Ada#Parks Commission#Visum Development#Holt Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
KFC
Related
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Warner’s Way Property Services, LLC

Warner’s Way Real Property Services, LLC is a property management and development company operated by Seth and Susi Brady-Adams, both native upstate New Yorker’s whose lives and livelihoods took them to faraway places only to return…..home. It is a delight to be living and working in The Southern Tier and Finger Lakes Region!
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

After lengthy delay, Library Place project to resume construction

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Library Place project’s construction been a long and rather taxing process for both the developer, the city of Ithaca and residents of Fall Creek. But finally, the gears of progress are turning once again. According to developer Frost Travis of Travis Hyde Properties, the project will be resuming construction on June 30th.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Stewart’s Shops buys into Ithaca market

ITHACA, N.Y. –– For those with ties to New York’s Capital Region, here’s something to catch your interest –– Stewart’s Shops is making moves into the Ithaca-Tompkins market. The move comes as part of the convenience store’s chain purchase of eight Blueox Neighborhood Market and Nice ‘n Easy stores from...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca City Hall will remain closed to public through summer due to pandemic

ITHACA, N.Y.—Though the world has seemingly begun to reopen as vaccination rate increases and COVID-19 cases subside locally, Ithaca’s City Hall will keep its offices closed through the summer, the city announced on Monday. However, some offices have already begun to schedule appointments, which are allowed, for people to visit the building in-person to conduct certain business.
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Kruppa: Still not at herd immunity, but youth vaccine distribution progressing well

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Amid rapidly changing restrictions and the continuing economic reopening, Tompkins County officials held another COVID-19 update to inform the community about the local infection rate and vaccination progress. The panel, featuring Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Legislature Chair Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Tompkins County interim Administrator...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Public Library expanding in-person hours

ITHACA, N.Y. –– After a tentative reopening for “express browsing” in November of 2020, the Tompkins County Public Library has now announced that they will be open for expanded in-person hours starting June 1. Beginning Tuesday, June 1, TCPL will open for Browsing and Internet Services during the following hours:
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Local developer plans infill housing in West End

ITHACA, N.Y.—Not every project has to be big and bold. Some seek to revitalize vacant and worn-out places with new and modestly-sized spaces. It’s an approach that has served the Stavropoulos family quite well over the past several years. The West Hill clan of landlord-developers, whom some might know as the owners of the State Street Diner, have built themselves a growing portfolio of rental units under the name “Renting Ithaca.”