Planning Board Recap: Water Works gets approval to launch voyage
ITHACA, N.Y.—Compared to last month, May’s City of Ithaca Planning and Development Board meeting was shorter but still gave results, with one project receiving coveted final site plan approval, and a few others, big and small, moving further along in the process. This won’t be one of the longer writeups, but the Ithaca Voice appreciates your company for this read-through regardless. Those who want to view the 241-page agenda in all its glory can find an electronic copy here.ithacavoice.com