Hearing aid implant like music to veteran’s ears

June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former Infantry Officer with two deployments to Afghanistan, this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10 to 15 % of Veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. That number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests that more than a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable — it is for this reason that so many Veterans refuse to seek help. 22 Veterans will take their own life today, two thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility — 15 Veterans will die today without ever asking for help.