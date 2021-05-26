Hearing aid implant like music to veteran’s ears

In partnership with the nonprofit Boot Campaign, the makers behind TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon, brands of the Pernod Ricard spirits family, unveiled the limited release of its TX Blended Whiskey Stars & Stripes bottle. TX Whiskey’s Stars & Stripes bottle features a custom red and white striped canvas, a blue leather top with stars, and is adorned with a commemorative Boot Campaign dog tag. The whiskey will exclusively be available at military bases, Texas retailers and at Whiskey Ranch. TX Whiskey will donate a portion of its patriotic Stars & Stripes bottle sales (up to $72,000) to the Boot Campaign to aid veterans and military families. Additional items including co-branded shirts and socks will be available at Whiskey Ranch and will include a $1 donation to Boot Campaign for each item. TX Blended Whiskey boasts a complex spectrum of fragrance and flavors including honey butter, banana and caramel that translate to a long and smooth finish. TX Whiskey Stars & Stripes bottles now are available for $35.99 for a 750-ml bottle. Custom engraving is available for an additional $5.