SNIPPETS: Returning turtle to the wild was traumatic

Sea turtle nesting season began on the Isle of Palms when a loggerhead laid a large nest of 148 eggs on May 18 in Dewees Inlet almost at the marsh at Cedar Creek. The nest was laid on a very narrow spit of sand with the creek behind it. As you know, if you read the last issue of the Island Eye, the first nest of the 2021 season in South Carolina was found on Seabrook Island on May 5. Island Turtle Team members have been on patrol at dawn every day on our two islands since May 1, so this was not a surprise. The large clutch of eggs was relocated to the Ocean Point area nearby in Wild Dunes. On May 23 another nest was discovered, again in Wild Dunes, near Summer House on the flat renourished area of the beach and contained 129 eggs, which were found buried under a slight mound of sand near a circular area that may have been dug by beachgoers. The tracks are almost always recognizable, but sometimes it is tricky to find the spot only a few inches across where the large turtle has buried her eggs and then covered them, erasing the clues that show where they are hidden. These eggs are now incubating on a safe and suitable dune near 31st Avenue. Sullivan’s Island got in on the nesting action when Raye Ann Osborne found tracks northeast of the Station 16 path on May 25. In 2020 the nests left near there were often washed over because of King Tides and from the wakes of ships in the channel, which is very close to shore there near Fort Moultrie.