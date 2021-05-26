Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Volunteers give back by cleaning memorial downtown

theredstonerocket.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleaning dead bugs off spotlights at 8 a.m. on a Saturday may not sound like fun, but it’s a monthly ritual for a group of volunteers comprised of local Scouts and Rotarians. Members of the Rotary Club of Greater Huntsville and two Scout troops based in Toney spend the first...

www.theredstonerocket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Madison County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
City
Harvest, AL
Madison County, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Society
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Toney, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Scouts Bsa#Vietnam Veteran#Charity#Work From Home#Fun Home#Charlotte#Rotarians#Klos Diamond Center#Polish#Marine#Air Force#Monrovia Middle School#Sparkman High School#Bsa Troop 94#Hazel Green High School#Pledge Of Allegiance#Troop Bsa#Cleaning#90 Minute Cleanup Session
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Charities
Related
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Riverton Elementary celebrates outdoor classroom certification

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School is celebrating its certification as an official outdoor classroom school, the fifth in the district to receive the honor. Riverton Elementary was recognized this morning by the Alabama Wildlife Federation during a ceremony outside the school building. The outdoor classroom includes a...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.
Albertville, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Firehouse Subs now open in Albertville

Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Albertville at 8171 U.S. Highway 431, Suite 112 — making it the ninth restaurant in the greater Huntsville area. The restaurant will open its doors to the public today, Monday, May 17, under the ownership of...
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Volunteers clean up Wilson Morgan Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – Volunteers took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday and headed to Wilson Morgan Lake and Clark Spring Branch to help pick up trash. Volunteers removed more than 640 pounds of aquatic litter from the bodies of water which both flow into the Tennessee River. Founder of the...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Huntsville’s latest coffee option has wheels

There’s coffee to-go and then there’s to-go coffee. Huntsville barista Rachel Bush’s new venture is the former and does the latter. Her freethought coffee co., spelled all lowercase, is a mobile coffee stand that debuted May 6 at Greene Street Market downtown. Bush looks like she’s in a cool band,...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Volunteers needed for Laundry Days in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — BeArded WARRIORs is holding their monthly Laundry Day Saturday, May 15. Every third Saturday of the month, the Huntsville-based non-profit picks up locals who are suffering from homelessness and takes them to a nearby laundromat to wash and dry their clothes. In order to do this, they...
Huntsville, ALwtvy.com

Mayor Battle accepts $8 million for Space Command housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparations are already underway to make room for top brass moving to Huntsville when the U.S. Space Command Headquarters relocates to Redstone Arsenal. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, the mayor accepted $8 million from the state for housing on Redstone Arsenal. It’s a part of...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
RocketCityMom

Summer Activities for Kids at the Space & Rocket Center

This summer, beat the heat and head to the place that gives Huntsville it’s Rocket City nickname – the U.S. Space & Rocket Center! There’s always something fun and new going on that makes it an excellent place to visit over and over again, and this summer is no exception. Here are the things on our Must List for kids!
Huntsville, ALWAFF

Free food box giveaway in Hutnsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church members in Huntsville want to make sure your pantry is stocked this weekend. So, members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church are holding a food box giveaway on Saturday, May 15. The giveaway will start at 8 a.m. in the church parking lot. Church members...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local businesses are starting to require less masking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The CDC announced that if you're fully vaccinated you can resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing unless required by a business. This is prompting many local businesses to change their masking guidelines. Lowe Mill only requires those who are not fully vaccinated to mask...
Huntsville, ALalabamanews.net

City Backs Mental Health Program after Officer’s Conviction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Leaders in an Alabama city have agreed to support the establishment of a new mental health crisis program. Huntsville City Council members voted unanimously Thursday to back a diversion center that could help people experiencing mental difficulties. The center would be a project of the city, its police, and Wellstone Behavioral Health.
Madison, ALthemadisonrecord.com

American Legion’s Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 31

MADISON – Madison American Legion, Post 229 will conduct their annual Memorial Day Ceremony to honor individuals who died in military service. On May 31, the event will open at 11 a.m. in Madison Veterans Park downtown at the intersection of Front and Church streets. “Memorial Day weekend is an...
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

City of Huntsville, Madison County gives COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wednesday, leaders in Madison County held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss the progress the area has made in fighting the virus. Officials noted in hospitals throughout Madison County there are 43 COVID-19 in-patients, 14 of which are in the ICU. Nine of those are on ventilators. They...
Huntsville, ALWAAY-TV

Whataburger announces groundbreaking for new Huntsville restaurant

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Huntsville location of Whataburger is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Whataburger and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will take part in the ceremony at the future site of the restaurant, 11701 South Memorial Parkway. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall, creating...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

No more masks for fully vaccinated people at Lowe Mill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment has a new masking order in place. People who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask inside the building. This comes after the CDC announced this week that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or social distance in almost all indoor and outdoor settings unless required.