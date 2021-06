Kim Kardashian has expressed her excitement over her role in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie as she shared the new trailer on social media.Last year, it was announced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had signed on to the cast, with People revealing last month the first photo of Delores, the white poodle Kardashian will be voicing, who will join the cast for the first time in the new movie.On Thursday, Kardashian shared the trailer on her Instagram and Twitter, where she wrote: “I’m so excited for you guys to hear me play Delores in Paw Patrol: The...