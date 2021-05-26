Cancel
U.S. Politics

U.S. calls for a deeper probe into origins of the COVID-19 outbreak

itresearchbrief.com
 14 days ago

The United States has recently called for a panel of international experts to be allowed to investigate the source of the Coronavirus pandemic and the 'early days of the outbreak' in a second phase investigation on the virus origin. Intelligence agencies from the U.S. have been inspecting reports indicating researchers...

www.itresearchbrief.com
U.S. Politicswbch.com

Untapped US intelligence to be probed for clues to COVID-19 origin

(WASHINGTON) -- After assessing the intelligence and raw data before them, it became apparent to Biden and his top officials that a large cache of information had yet to be fully analyzed -- officials told ABC News -- potential evidence that could hold clues to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people. The existence of unexamined intelligence was first reported by the New York Times.
Public Healthdallassun.com

China terms Biden's order to probe into COVID-19 origins

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): In a sharp rebuke to the United States, China has lamented US President Joe Biden's order to review the origins of COVID-19 as a "political game and an attempt to shift the blame on others". "Virus origins is a complex scientific question. This time, the...
Public Healthnewsatw.com

‘Unexamined’ evidence spurs Biden’s call for report into origins of COVID-19

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website. US President Joe Biden has announced his intelligence team is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus pandemic, “including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” Biden said the US intelligence community has no definitive answer as of yet but has come up with two possible scenarios for how COVID-19 began.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Graham calls for China sanctions after COVID origin probe announced

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday he plans to propose sanctions on China unless and until it agrees to a transparent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t think without sanctions, without international pressure, they’re ever going to help,” Graham told Fox News’ “America Reports”, adding “the...
Public HealthNPR

Intelligence Priorities Shift As Biden Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

Among scientists, the dominant theory for how the COVID-19 pandemic began remains natural transmission from animals to humans. But even the nation's top public health experts are supporting President Biden's call for further intelligence gathering to provide a more, quote, "definitive conclusion" to the pandemic's origins. In a statement yesterday, Biden acknowledged that the country's intelligence community doesn't have enough information to say whether the coronavirus came directly from an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. And that announcement reframes public health as a national security issue. National security reporter Michael Gordon reported on this for The Wall Street Journal. He joins us now. Welcome.
POTUSNPR

U.S. Officials Press For Deeper Coronavirus Origins Investigation

Today, President Biden released a statement about the origins of the coronavirus. In it, he said that U.S. intelligence agencies are unsure whether the virus developed naturally or was accidentally released from a lab. Separately on Capitol Hill, some of the nation's top scientists called for a more thorough investigation into the origins of the virus. Joining me now to discuss what this all means is NPR science and security correspondent Geoff Brumfiel.
U.S. Politicscalifornianewstimes.com

US renews calls for investigation into origins of Covid-19

The Biden administration has updated the US call for a more complete investigation of its origins COVID-19After a report last weekend, the theory that the disease was accidentally released from a research institute in Wuhan, China, was supported. Andy Slavit, one of the U.S. president’s coronavirus advisers, said on Tuesday...
Public HealthSun-Journal

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it “extremely unlikely” that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible — alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus’s origins and produce a report that could “bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team’s conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.
U.S. PoliticsWe Are Change

Biden Shut Down Wuhan Lab Investigation Probing COVID-19 Origins

The Biden administration pulled the plug on a Trump-era State Department investigation into whether COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to a Tuesday evening report by CNN. The effort, led by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also sought to determine whether China’s biological weapons program...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden needs to make China pay for its actions over COVID

President Joe Biden flies across the pond Wednesday to meet European leaders. He says the goal is to “deliver real results” on critical issues such as climate change and cybersecurity. Yet the president is ducking the most important issue: the cause of the pandemic. Biden should be marshaling allies to...