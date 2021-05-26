Cancel
Fast & Furious board game is every bit as ridiculous as the movies

By Charlie Hall
Polygon
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll admit that I did not have great expectations for Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, the board game based on the major motion picture series. But, after spending some time with the game, I’m a bit stunned. Not only are the included scenarios a lot of fun to play, but the bits inside the box are top-notch. The budget-priced board game is every bit as ridiculous as the Fast & Furious films, and it really shows off the game design chops of developer Funko Games.

