Fast & Furious board game is every bit as ridiculous as the movies

While the Fast And The Furious franchise has been going strong for the last 20 years, the first chapter launching into theaters in June 2001, there is no sign of it letting up on the gas pedal. The films continue to be massive hits all around the globe, and that now goes not only for the movies in the main series, but also spin-offs – as Hobbs & Shaw made $759.1 million globally in 2019. There really is no reason at this point for any part of the machine to slow down, which is something that is most definitely reflected in the upcoming slate of movies that are currently on their way from the canon.