Fast & Furious board game is every bit as ridiculous as the movies
I’ll admit that I did not have great expectations for Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, the board game based on the major motion picture series. But, after spending some time with the game, I’m a bit stunned. Not only are the included scenarios a lot of fun to play, but the bits inside the box are top-notch. The budget-priced board game is every bit as ridiculous as the Fast & Furious films, and it really shows off the game design chops of developer Funko Games.www.polygon.com