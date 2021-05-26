Cancel
Georgia State

Blackberry Smoke Carry the Southern Rock Torch on ‘You Hear Georgia’

By Gary Schwind
PopMatters
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 20 years, Blackberry Smoke have made rock and roll largely inspired by other great Southern rock bands like Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band have used that sound to garner legions of fans and several #1 albums on the Billboard charts. In doing so, they have established themselves as the torchbearer of modern Southern rock. The new album You Hear Georgia is the group’s first studio album since Find a Light in 2018, which induced a lot of air guitar and fist-pumping. You’ll have plenty of opportunity for air guitar on You Hear Georgia, but this album also includes some moments of introspection.

