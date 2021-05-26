Peabody Adds Six More Members to Board of Directors, Including Warner Bros.' Channing Dungey
Peabody has added six more members to its West Coast board of directors, including Lorrie Bartlett, co-head of talent, ICM; Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Alix Jaffe, executive VP of television, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Tilane Jones, president of Array; Charles D. King, founder and CEO of Macro; and Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks.www.registercitizen.com