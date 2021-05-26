Cancel
Peabody Adds Six More Members to Board of Directors, Including Warner Bros.' Channing Dungey

By Michael Schneider
Register Citizen
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePeabody has added six more members to its West Coast board of directors, including Lorrie Bartlett, co-head of talent, ICM; Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Alix Jaffe, executive VP of television, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Tilane Jones, president of Array; Charles D. King, founder and CEO of Macro; and Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks.

