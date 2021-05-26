Scaled back last year due to COVID, 11,000 Memorial Day flags return to the Capitol this weekend
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana to adopt a scaled-back version of their annual Memorial Day Garden of the Flags and ceremonies. Instead of being open to the public, the 2020 Memorial Day events were restricted to only Blue Star members, and the 11,000 flags the group normally plants on the lawn of the Louisiana State Capitol were cut down to 250.www.225batonrouge.com