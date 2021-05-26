Blackwood Coffee Bar Blends Art and Java at New WeHo Location

Of all the possible hybridizations of Mexican food, a blending with Middle Eastern cuisine is perhaps one of the most natural. The two cultures have a long history of intermingling food traditions: in the 1930s, Lebanese and Iraqi immigrants to Puebla, Mexico, and their neighbors adapted shawarma into tacos árabes, which later morphed into Mexico City’s classic tacos al pastor and Monterrey’s tacos de trompo—initially called tacos doneraki (a portmanteau of doner kebab and Iraqi) in the 1960s. Many food terms in Spanish come from the Arabic, including aceite (oil), azúcar (sugar), and lima (lime). Alambres (wires), a popular Mexican dish, developed from Middle Eastern kebabs. Mexican staples like fragrant cilantro, earthy cumin, and rejuvenating lime are ingredients adapted from the Moors by the Spanish and shipped to Mexico. Then there is the eight-hundred-year rule of Spain by the Muslim Moors. It’s no accident that the Iberian conquest of Mesoamerica occurred around the same time as the Inquisition and Spanish defeat of the Moors. In Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, the seven-month-old taqueria Tres braids Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisines to great success. This is a blend that only seems possible in Houston, one of the nation’s most diverse cities and the home of Cajun tacos and Indo-Mex tacos.