Margaret A. Moeller (Korab), age 75 passed away due to complications from sepsis on May 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born May 8, 1946, in Racine, daughter of the late John and Lorraine (Smetak) Korab. She grew up in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in 1964. Margaret was united in marriage to DeLou Moeller on June 11, 1964.