WISCASSET — Two weeks before the biggest race of his season, Chris Thorne wanted a test. The five-time track champion passed it with flying colors Saturday night. Thorne, of Sidney, held off opening day winner Josh St. Clair over two late-race restarts and drove off to win the 40-lap Late Model feature at Wiscasset Speedway. Thorne had finished a disappointing seventh in the first race of the season with handling issues, issues he’d corrected in fine fashion this time around.