Originally published on Soulhead.com. Tribeca 2021: ‘A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks’ Film Review | At the end of the documentary A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 20th and will broadcast on HBO later this year, journalist/filmmaker Nelson George talks about the landmark image the photographer took of hip-hop artists for the cover XXL magazine in 1998. Many of the recording artists at the shoot that included Kool Herc, Rakim and Questlove, showed-up simply because Parks was shooting the image. Having been on location that September day that was set into motion by Editor-in-chief Sheena Lester and her staff, I was a witness to the excitement and buzz he generated that day. It didn’t matter that he, at 86, was decades older than the hip-hop folks, everyone was aware that they were in the presence of a legend.