Margaret (Barta) Smidl, of Park Falls, formerly of Mercer, went home to her Lord on her 98th birthday on Wednesday May 12, 2021. She married John Smidl in 1944 in Berwyn, Illinois, and eventually moved to Kansas City where they raised their children. She volunteered regularly at the churches and the communities in which she lived. She taught Czech language classes later in life and had made several trips to Czechoslovakia where she took classes at the university.