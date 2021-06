AKRON, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. In Akron, Judy Resnik's legacy of strength, smarts and determination is not forgotten. Resnik was a trailblazer. An engineer, a pilot, and only the second female American astronaut to travel to space. But her inspiring story was cut tragically short by the Challenger Disaster 35 years ago, this year.