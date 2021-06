Submitted by Willie Brown, Kappa Foundation of Pompano Beach. What comes to mind when we think of standardize testing? Are our kids getting the right kind of tutelage and training needed to compete in the academic arena? Are we having the right kinds of conversation around a truly globally transforming world with our students, parent, teachers, leaders, and others? Are we identifying barriers and implementing solutions? These are the kinds of questions that the Kappa Foundation of Pompano are seeking to address and to impact positively. Each year we have many of our students graduating from high school with a 4.0 grade point average or higher, and having major challenges getting accepted into many Colleges and Universities. And even qualifying for major scholarships. Several Colleges and Universities have relaxed their SAT/ACT test score admittance policy. However, test scores are a factor when it comes down to scholarship opportunities.