Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Outdoor Recreation marks 50th anniversary with sweepstakes

theredstonerocket.com
 28 days ago

Enjoying your favorite outdoor activities in the next few months could win you a Schwinn mountain bike, a GoPro camera, a Garmin watch or one of many other great prizes in an Armywide sweepstakes. In honor of Outdoor Recreation’s 50th anniversary, Army MWR is sponsoring the sweepstakes, which is open...

www.theredstonerocket.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes#Camping#Schwinn#Gopro#Armywide#Outdoor Recreation#Army Mwr#Redstone Arsenal#Dod#Mwr#Familymwr#Rio#Stormtec#Army Odr#Qalo#Spyderco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Smithville, TNwjle.com

Jamboree To Raffle Prizes for 50th Anniversary

The Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree & Crafts Festival Board of Directors voted to adapt the usual disbursement of prizes and giveaways for 2021. A raffle ticket will be offered for $1 to give attendees the chance to win great prizes offered by various sponsors and local businesses. There is no limit to the number of tickets an individual may purchase. Two grand prizes include a banjo by Deering Banjos and a Martin Guitar provided by Jamboree President Sam Stout with United Country Real Estate.
Lifestyletheredstonerocket.com

Party on with boats from Outdoor Recreation

With summer temperatures typically topping the 90s and accompanying “feels like” temps even hotter, there are few cooler places to be than on the water. No wonder recreational and fishing rental boats at Outdoor Recreation are so popular. Outdoor Recreation Manager Tom Pyburn and Ken Pitcher, assistant manager, said the...
Hobbiesdirtbagdreams.com

How to Adventure Outdoors in 5 New Ways

What—and who—defines outdoor adventure? Can our adventure be just unwinding, reconnecting, and moving mindfully? Or does it have to involve profuse sweating and scaring ourselves for our adventures to “count”? “. As a global adventurer, I’ve learned that enjoying Mother Nature’s offerings doesn’t require fear, frustration, or force. This summer,...
Steele County, MNsouthernminn.com

Straight River Days returns with 50th anniversary bash

After a long year, Medford is ready to get out and celebrate with a party that has been 50 years in the making. The annual Straight River Days festival returns following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicking off Thursday evening with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial and the Miss Medford Pageant winners being crowned. The days that follow will feature both familiar and brand new events, including garage sales, food stands, the car and motorcycle show, escape rooms, bean bag tournaments, multiple parties, and – of course – the candy-filled Straight Rivers Day Parade.
Books & Literaturewdwinfo.com

New Books Are Coming for WDW’s 50th Anniversary

The excitement is building as we get closer to the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World! New fireworks, a new cavalcade and more will be hitting the parks, but you can also get in on the fun at home with some new books if you aren't going to be at the celebration!
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

Avanti's 50th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

Presented by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. Established in June 1971 by Guido and Albert Zeller, Avanti’s in is now owned and operated by brothers Marcus and Rich Zeller. Avanti’s is a local favorite and features home-style pasta, pizza and Avanti’s famous gondola sandwich served on fresh Italian bread prepared and baked on site.
Georgia Stateatlantarealestateforum.com

Celebrate Nature for Free During “Your State Parks Day”

Once a year, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites offers free admission to raise awareness of the importance of volunteerism in celebration of National Public Lands Day. Known as Your State Parks Day, volunteers are encouraged to mark Saturday, September 25, on their calendars and prepare for a fun day helping with a variety of projects such as cleaning and clearing branches, debris and more.
Jonesborough, TNJohnson City Press

Jonesborough to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Jonesborough Day Festival

The town of Jonesborough will be hosting its 50th Jonesborough Day Festival to coincide with fourth of July festivities. Attendees can expect a surplus of family activities, live music, craft booths, storytelling, a patriotic parade, fireworks and more. The festival will take place in Historic Downtown Jonesborough on July 3...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Thunderfest returns for 50th anniversary celebration

Bowling Green’s 50th annual Thunderfest will once again light up the skyline with fireworks after the event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Presented by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, Thunderfest will begin at 4 p.m. July 3 at the Corvette Museum’s Amphitheater. Joining the fireworks will...
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s 4th at the Fort Celebration Returns to Fort Missoula

Go ahead and raise your hand at anytime if this starts to sound a bit familiar. There was this annual event, then COVID showed up and the fun event had to be canceled, but now we're trying to put this pandemic behind us and the event we speak of is back on! That describes a pretty good amount of activities around town - and it rings true for the 4th at the Fort Celebration. The yearly tradition will return to help Missoula celebrate Independence Day.
Politicshopeprescott.com

Office of Outdoor Recreation opened

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that he is opening the Office of Outdoor Recreation to coordinate awareness, opportunity, and stewardship of Arkansas’s outdoors. The Governor announced that the state has added Blue Mountain to its inventory of outdoor recreational sites and has entered into a memorandum of understanding...
Worldthefreepress.ca

2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

B.C.’s parks pass system is now active, allowing locals to book a visit to one of five provincial parks. The pilot program was first implemented last summer in an effort to protect the environment by addressing a surge in visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic at popular parks, four of which are located on the southern coast.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

adidas Adds To Its A-ZX Drops With Three Shoes Inspired By Iconic National Parks

Back in 2020, adidas unveiled a pair of nature-inspired sneakers in collaboration with the National Parks Foundation for the ‘N’ installment of its ongoing A-ZX campaign. Created as an homage to Joshua Tree’s breathtaking landscape and beautiful sunrises, they featured an eye-catching sandy-pink and purple upper along with some exclusive details around the rest of the shoe. Unsurprisingly, they sold like hotcakes.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Fifth annual Magpul Wyoming Governor's Match event kicks off Friday

CASPER – The fifth annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will be held June 25-27 in Casper, at the Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex. The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, along with match director ISCOPE LLC, are bringing this nationally recognized multi-gun competition back to Wyoming. “Here in Wyoming,...
Lifestyledlnewstoday.com

PHOTOS: Pooh Corner Gift Shop Reopens at Disneyland Park

The Pooh Corner gift shop has reopened in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. Pooh Corner is next to The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Physical distancing measures ended a week ago at Disneyland Resort, so there are no markers inside the store. Guests can choose from a selection of...
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Getting Bedford Residents Outdoors ~ Trails Committee is Thriving

Sometimes – like during a global pandemic — relief is just steps away from your door. For example, the town-wide network of walking trails has mitigated for many residents the tedium and frustration mandated by Covid-19 restrictions. Now that the state of emergency has been lifted, the town Trails Committee is gratified that many more residents have discovered the resource so close.
LifestyleThe Orvis Company

Fish Facts: Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout

The names of many legendary fishing spots in Yellowstone National Park—Buffalo Ford, the Lamar Valley, the meadows of Slough Creek—are synonymous with big, native Yellowstone cutthroat trout (Oncorhynchus clarkii bouvieri) that will rise to a dry fly on a summer day. Anglers dream of such places because they combine much of what we love about the sport: that it takes us to where we can experience true wilderness and natural beauty and that it allows us to match wits with a game fish on its home turf, in the very waters where it evolved over tens of thousands of years. In truth, Yellowstone cutthroats are neither the wariest nor the hardest-fighting trout in the West, but they are beautiful, willingly eat flies of all kinds, and inhabit crystal-clear streams in the midst of some incredible landscapes. The YCT is also one of the four subspecies of cutthroats that make up the Wyoming Cutt-Slam, the Utah Cutthroat Slam, and the Nevada Native Fish Slam programs. They’re also part of the Western Native Trout Challenge.