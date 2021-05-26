Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin Star In Trailer For THE TOMORROW WAR – On Prime Video July 2
Tune in to Chris Pratt’s Instagram (@prattprattpratt) TODAY, May 26th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for a special IG LIVE!. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.www.wearemoviegeeks.com