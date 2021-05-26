Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin Star In Trailer For THE TOMORROW WAR – On Prime Video July 2

Thanks in large part to the Netflix series GLOW showing off not only her dramatic prowess but also her physical abilities, actor Betty Gilpin is often discussed among fandoms when a new superhero casting opportunity arises, and while she would personally love to get involved in such a massive adventure, the public notoriety is the biggest deterrent from pursuing such endeavors. Even in her latest film, The Tomorrow War, her role requires her to lean into the dramatic elements while her co-stars get fully involved in adventures that require them to save humanity from an alien invasion. The Tomorrow War lands on Amazon Prime Video on July 2nd.