Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin Star In Trailer For THE TOMORROW WAR – On Prime Video July 2

By Michelle Hannett
wearemoviegeeks.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTune in to Chris Pratt’s Instagram (@prattprattpratt) TODAY, May 26th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for a special IG LIVE!. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

www.wearemoviegeeks.com
