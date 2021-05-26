Cancel
Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Celebration Streaming Event Announced by Sega

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Sega has released a fun new trailer promoting a special celebration for the occasion. On Tuesday, Sega announced that a special streaming event would be held on May 27 in honor of Sonic making his debut on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The company has since released a special trailer teasing the festivities, summing up 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog in a video that's just over a minute long. You can check it out below.

