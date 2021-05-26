Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Celebration Streaming Event Announced by Sega
Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Sega has released a fun new trailer promoting a special celebration for the occasion. On Tuesday, Sega announced that a special streaming event would be held on May 27 in honor of Sonic making his debut on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The company has since released a special trailer teasing the festivities, summing up 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog in a video that's just over a minute long. You can check it out below.movieweb.com