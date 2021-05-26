Marilyn Manson Wanted in New Hampshire for Allegedly Shooting Snot on a Camerawoman

Marilyn Manson is in more trouble with the law as police in New Hampshire have issued a warrant for his arrest for an alleged assault at a 2019 concert. After Evan Rachel Wood and other women publicly accused Manson of abuse in February, the singer was dropped by his record label and scrubbed from his planned American Gods and Creepshow appearances. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also said that Marilyn Manson was under investigation for allegations of domestic violence.