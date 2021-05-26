Cancel
Emma Stone's 'Cruella' Divides Critics: 'Stylish and Kinetic' or 'Exhausting' and 'Disorganized'

Cruella de Vil may be known for her iconic black and white look, but the reviews for the Disney villain’s origin story are too, with some critics loving the film’s stylish fashion sense and punk brand, while others were frustrated by the film’s length (at two hours and 15 minutes) and messy storytelling.

CelebritiesDigital Courier

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Beauty & Fashionnerdreactor.com

Emma Stone on Playing Cruella and Her Fave Outfit

Emma Stone stars in Cruella, the live-action take on the infamous villain in 101 Dalmatians. Set in ’70s London, audiences will experience the origin story where Cruella will go up against a fashion icon, The Baroness, played by Emma Thompson. During the film’s press conference, Stone talks about how dark the film is.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reactions: Emma Stone Is Fabulous in Impeccably Designed, Perfectly Cast Reimagining of A Classic Disney Villain

Disney’s latest reimagining of its animated classics looks back at the origin of Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone portraying the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. Titled Cruella, the live-action movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) in two weeks, but critics have already seen it and begun sharing their thoughts on social media. Going by this initial buzz, Cruella is a surprisingly fun prequel, particularly delightful in its performances and all of its design elements, especially the costuming.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: Emma Stone doesn't disappoint in Disney's 'Cruella'

Live action redos of animated classics have been all the rage lately. Disney in particular found its lucrative, formulaic sweet spot, a cash cow that produces a comical amount of box office gold with a simple flick of a fairy godmother's wrist. Reimaginings of these well-loved properties appeal to both new generations of kids who have easy access to streaming content, as well as to the Millennial crowd who place ridiculous sentimental worth on the stories and their characters (*gulp*, guilty). But the blueprint is stale. The films typically follow the source material with razor sharp accuracy so as not to offend the fans who aren't always agreeable to change.
MoviesNBC Los Angeles

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Beauty & Fashionlaineygossip.com

Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in Cruella

Cruella opens with a precociously malicious child named Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), born with distinctive two-tone hair and a mean streak a mile wide, repeatedly getting in trouble at school. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), pleads with Estella to be nice, to get along, to not be “Cruella”, the nickname bestowed on Estella when she acts out. For love of her mother, Estella agrees, but bullies at school must be stood up to, and so “Cruella” keeps poking out from the crevices in Estella’s nice-girl façade, fighting back against rude boys and defending her friend, Anita Darling. Oh yeah, Cruella establishes a pre-existing link between 101 Dalmatians protagonists Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Roger (What We Do in the Shadows’ Kayvan Novak). Her entire deal is just that she sees the Dalmatians one day and goes, “Want that coat,” but NOW she has a whole backstory with Anita and Roger that makes her later theft of their beloved dogs seem especially, well, cruel.
Entertainmentimdb.com

‘Cruella’ Production Designer on Building Emma Stone’s Lair

“Cruella” production designer Fiona Crombie worked on more than 100 sets to create the multi-layered vintage look of 1970s London, giving lots of thought to young Cruella’s den. Crombie looked at old photos of abandoned locks that ran along the Thames River in London for her main inspiration for young...
MoviesDispatch

Review: Emma Stone's 'Cruella' fashions the coolest Disney movie in forever

With a wickedly impressive fashion sense, an electric retro soundtrack and its sinfully entertaining title character, “Cruella” is the coolest Disney film in forever. No stranger to vilified female icons, director Craig Gillespie (the man responsible for the brilliantly gonzo “I, Tonya”) takes on another complicated rebel in none other than the dastardly, puppy-killing “101 Dalmatians” villainess Cruella de Vil. In the delightfully madcap crime comedy (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access Friday) set in 1970s punk London, Disney’s all-time queen of mean garners new life with Emma Stone giving her over-the-top personality, with a deliciously smarmy Emma Thompson as a foil who brings out the best and worst in her.
MoviesTV Fanatic

Cruella Review: Emma Stone Takes Cruella from Villainess to Antihero

One of the summer's biggest movies will be premiering simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access. We had a chance to see Emma Stone's starring performance in the new Disney movie. If you've been wondering whether it's worth a trip into the vast world or the extra fee for the entire family to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, we hope to make the decision a little easier for you.