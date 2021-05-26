Dead Pixels in Army of the Dead Have Netflix Viewers Complaining
Army of the Dead, Zack Synder's first new film since Zack Snyder's Justice League, premiered over the weekend on Netflix. Throughout the 2.5 hour film, there were many reported instances of noticeable dead pixels across the screen leaving many to question the condition of their own personal high resolution TV screens. Upon further inspection it has become clear that the dead pixels are in fact embedded within the film itself and not plaguing as an issue within your own screens. Many viewers spotted on average up to about 3 pixels a scene as early as one scene featuring Dave Bautista's character, Scott Ward, discussing the heist with the billionaire Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada).movieweb.com