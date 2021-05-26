Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia , Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At French Settlement. * Until this evening. * At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 4.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 0.7 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Water will be standing on roads near the river. Low-lying roads near Lake Maurepas will also begin to flood. Louisiana Trace will have standing water in some places. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.1 feet on 03/06/1964.