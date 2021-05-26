Cancel
Economy

Fox News International streaming service expands into Asia

Posted by 
The Hill
 14 days ago
© Getty Images

Fox Corp. is expanding its international streaming service into Asia this week, making the service available in about three dozen countries worldwide, the company announced Wednesday.

The streaming service Fox News International, housed under the Fox News Media division of the company, will be available starting Thursday in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Maldives, Mongolia and Thailand.

It was launched in Mexico last year and provides live streams of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, along with on-demand versions of some Fox shows.

With this week’s additions, Fox News International will be available in 36 countries, mostly in Europe.

Programs offered on Fox News International include “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Fox News International is separate from Fox Nation, the domestic direct-to-consumer streaming service in the U.S. and Canada.

On Tuesday, the company said full video versions of Fox News prime-time shows including “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” would be available on Fox Nation starting June 2. Currently, the shows are offered in audio versions only.

The Hill

