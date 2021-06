There was an attempted suicide reported at the Lane Agri-Park on John R. Rice Boulevard (315 John R. Rice Blvd.) over the weekend. Murfreesboro Police responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed through the Rutherford County Agricultural Building this past Sunday night just before 9 (May 16, 2021). Upon arrival, officers found that the vehicle ran into the front of the structure and exited out the other side, causing extensive structural and cosmetic damage to the building.