If you're looking to learn how to make a cozy cat bed for your favorite roommate, you have to check out this Chunky Knit Cat Bed Pattern! This hand knit cat bed is beginner-friendly and is made using super bulky yarn so it's certain to keep your pet warm and cozy. Forget expensive store-bought cat beds. This one is so much better! Because you made it, your cat will be able to smell you whenever she settles down. Sure, she will love the coziness of her new bed, but she'll love the reminder of you even more!